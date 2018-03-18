Another Threat Related to Kennedy High School Being Investigated

SACRAMENTO — Last Friday, Kennedy High School was evacuated due to a threat of violence.

Today, the Sacramento Police Department is investigating another threat related to Kennedy High School.

Police will collaborate with the Sacramento City Unified School District. They said they are working all angles.

The threat has been circulating on social media.

The police department says it is unclear if the threat is related to Friday’s event, in which some students received a text message about bombs that had been allegedly planted on campus. All classes were evacuated following the threat.

The police department and SCUSD are expected to make a joint statement.