One Person Injured in Yuba County Plane Crash

YUBA COUNTY — A plane landed in the Yuba River near Loma Rica Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials confirmed the pilot has been transported to UC Davis with minor injuries.

Yuba County Sheriff confirms the male pilot has a broken ankle as well as scrapes and burns. He is in stable condition.

The plane landed about 50 feet off the river’s shore, a spokesperson with Cal Fire said.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Loma Rica Fire and Butte County’s Water Rescue team also assisted with the incident, though the case has now been turned over to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.