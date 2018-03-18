Pilot Stable After Plane Crash in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY — A plane landed in the Yuba River Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The pilot, 66-year-old Timothy Bennette, was transported to UC Davis with minor injuries.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Bennette has a broken ankle as well as scrapes and burns but he is stable.

The plane landed along the edge of the Yuba River just west of Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennette was able to climb to the top of the aircraft which was in approximately three-feet of water.

CHP helicopter, H20 responded to the call and transported the pilot to higher ground where other rescue personnel were waiting.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports that a witness saw a “Piper Cub” plane on fire and losing altitude after hearing a small explosion. The witness then called 911.

The plane struck power lines in the area according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. PG&E crews are on scene and report about 16 houses are without power. No estimated time of repair has been determined.

The plane departed form Lincoln airport on a scenic recreational flight.

The FAA will investigate the accident.