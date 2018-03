SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 29th Street in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department reports no officers were injured during the shooting.

The roadway near 69th Avenue has been blocked off.

There has been no additional information reported by the Sacramento Police Department.

SPD on scene of a shooting, 7500 block of 29th St. 29th St is closed to traffic. PIO enroute, media to stage at Light Rail Station 29th/ Meadowview. pic.twitter.com/hiUvPAEoWO — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 19, 2018

