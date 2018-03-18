Reported Explosion in Austin, Authorities Say; 2 Men Injured

Posted 7:43 PM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 07:42PM, March 18, 2018

Austin police and EMS on Sunday evening confirmed a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive.

Two males in their 20s were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Austin EMS said via Twitter.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and teenage boy and severely injured an elderly woman.

It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.

