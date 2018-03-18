Reported Explosion in Austin, Authorities Say; 2 Men Injured

Austin police and EMS on Sunday evening confirmed a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive.

Two males in their 20s were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Austin EMS said via Twitter.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and teenage boy and severely injured an elderly woman.

It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.