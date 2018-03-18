Turlock Structure Fire Displaces Four People

TURLOCK — Last night, just before 9 p.m. Turlock City Fire Department responded to a working residential structure fire in the 1900 block of Geer Road.

Reports indicated that the residence had several occupants but they were able to escape to safety with their dog. Fire crews however, successfully found and rescued the family’s two pet birds.

One person was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

Though fire crews had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes after being dispatched, it was not without challenge. While simultaneously battling the garage fire and the fire spreading to the main residence, firefighters were forced off of interior hoses as the main electrical line burned through and fell onto several hose lines and ignited a nearby tree.

Fire Chief Robert Talloni stated, “City Firefighters braved multiple fires and hazardous conditions searching for occupants and achieving total fire extinguishment.”

Four people have been displaced to due the fire but are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation.