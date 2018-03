Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Friends and family were searching near Sherman Island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta for 27-year-old David Kempker on Monday, a week since he was last seen.

Kempker, who lives in Concord, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Missing person flyers have been posted in the area along Highway 160. Kempker's car was found by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday along the highway in a remote area.

Kempker's loved ones describe him as an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing.

The public is encouraged to call 925-603-5836 if anyone has information regarding Kempker's whereabouts.