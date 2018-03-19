× Man Shot, Killed by Police in South Sacramento Identified

SACRAMENTO — The man shot and killed by police in South Sacramento Sunday night was identified by family as 23-year-old Stephen Clark.

Police say officers responded to reports that a man was breaking into cars along 29th Street in the Meadowview area. Investigators say a police helicopter spotted Clark in the backyard of a home and told officers he appeared to have broken a window at the home.

A news release from the police department said the man then went back around to the front of the home and appeared to look into another car.

Officers confronted Clark, who they say had run back to the backyard of the home. Police said Clark lunged at officers with what they believed to be a gun before shooting him.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark’s family says he was a stay-at-home father of two young sons, ages 1 and 3.

He was killed in the backyard of his grandparents’ home, where his family says he was spending the night. Clark’s family says he was shot four times in the back.