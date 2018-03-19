Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 Dies after Suffering Stroke

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 died Monday morning after suffering a possible stroke.

According to Sgt. Zach Hatch, 8-year-old K-9 Nikk died just before 8 a.m. His partner, Deputy Ramie Folena, noticed he had become “lethargic and was having trouble standing” while on duty, Hatch said.

The German Shepard had been with the sheriff’s department since Dec. 9, 2011.

“Our canine partners are very much a part of our family, and Nikk’s untimely passing during his shift today is a profound loss that is felt not only in the Sheriff’s Department but the entire community,” said Sheriff Scott Jones.

Services will be announced at a later date.