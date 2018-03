SACRAMENTO — Sheldon High School was locked down early Monday afternoon after a reported stabbing.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said the stabbing happened on campus around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies did not say if anyone was arrested.

According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, Smedberg Middle School — which is next door to Sheldon — was not locked down.

There was no information immediately available on what led to the stabbing or how severe any injuries were.