Some Neighbors of Sac Executive Airport Notice Increase in Noise

SACRAMENTO -- Some in Sacramento's Pocket-Greenhaven area say noise from the nearby Executive Airport has gotten worse in the last few months.

Marti Martin says dozens of planes fly over her backyard every day, and suspects the closure of one of three runways at the airport has led to an increase in traffic. Some of Martin's neighbors have noticed the same uptick in noise while others aren't bothered.

But Martin has charted the planes that can be seen and heard flying overhead, sometimes several dozens a day. She says they come every three to 15 minutes and prevents her from using her backyard.

Pilots at the airport say the third runway was closed because it was rarely used, meaning there was no change in the volume of airplane traffic on the remaining runways.

Steven Thompson, CEO of Executive Flyers at the airport, says there is an uptick in flights once the weather gets better. But Martin claims there has been more volume for the past year.

While Martin has been in contact with elected officials over the issue, she has not filed a formal noise complaint because she was unaware of the County Airports noise abatement program. It’s possible that the complaint will lead to a review of flight paths and the volume of airplane traffic. It can also lead to the use of noise monitors in the neighborhood to quantify the amount of noise generated to see if it is out of the ordinary.

