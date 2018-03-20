Armed, Barricaded Suspect in Placer County Sets Home on Fire

PLACER COUNTY — Authorities are attempting to make contact with a suspect in Placer County who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Placer County Sheriff’s detectives were attempting to serve a search warrant in Foresthill on Baltimore Mine Road when the incident began.

Authorities say when they attempted to make contact, the suspect barricaded himself inside the mobile home and started a fire.

Suspect’s residence is now engulfed in flames. Our Special Enforcement Team has a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations are being made at this time. pic.twitter.com/dZkFwwdXOX — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 20, 2018

Foresthill school is under a shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has also issued an advisory message for the neighborhood regarding law enforcement activity near the intersection of Baltimore Mine Road and Foresthill Road.

