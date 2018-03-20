Lead vocalist and trombone player Aubrey Logan, background vocalist Katie Hampton and pianist Nick Petrillo are in the studio giving FOX40 a sneak preview of what to expect at their upcoming show at Harlow's.
Aubrey Logan Performing at Harlow’s
