Community Members Demand Answers from City Officials Following Officer-Involved Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Members from the community gathered in front of the Sacramento City Council Tuesday, pressing for answers in what many say is a shifting narrative by officers about the latest killing of a young black man.

“To hell with Sac P.D. I’m sick of them always murdering black youth,” said resident Rebecca Person.

People were passionate at the podium and within their allotted time to speak in front of officials. One woman was thrown out after calling for arrests of the responsible officers from the chamber audience.

Stephon Clark, 23, was killed by Sacramento police Sunday night in the backyard of his grandparents’ home, where the stay-at-home dad was living. Officers said they thought he had a firearm. It turned out he only had a cellphone.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn came to city council to update members and the public with the facts as they stood less than 48 hours after the killing.

Hahn told members at the meeting that officers shot at Clark 20 times.

He also confirmed that Clark wore a black hoodie Sunday night, which matched the clothing description a caller gave when reporting seeing a man run from a car that had been broken into in the area of 29th Street in South Sacramento.

The police department has been attacked for not telling Clark’s family their grandson was the one killed.

Relatives actually called for police for help after hearing the gunshots right outside their window, but Chief Hahn says they initially had no idea loved ones were on either side of the incident.

All of what’s been presented so far has not been calming the anger of many.

“They put one story out that he may have been armed. They put out another that he had a tool bar, whatever that is,” said Tanya Faison of the Sacramento Chapter of Black Lives Matter. “Then they put out that he had a wrench and then they put out that he just had a cellphone. They need to get it together.”