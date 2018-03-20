Driver, Passenger Run from Car after Hitting Woman on Sacramento Sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A driver left the scene after hitting a woman in her 80s when she was on a sidewalk in Sacramento Monday afternoon.

Down the street from an elementary school, near a South Sacramento neighborhood filled with families, skid marks can be seen on the road, along with a broken fence and car parts.

"I don't trust people that drive around here," said Peter Voong, who lives by the scene of the hit-and-run.

Neighbors in the area say people drive recklessly on Lemon Hill Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department reports a woman was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk. The driver and passenger left the car and ran.

"Our detectives are investigating the possibility that the vehicle had been stolen prior to the collision," said Detective Eddie Macaulay.

Investigators say the driver lost control and speed was possibly a factor.

The elderly woman is seriously injured and is in critical condition, according to the department.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the area. In March of 2017, a man was killed in a hit-and-run just about 100 feet from Monday's accident.

"I heard a 'bang' and I heard his girlfriend was yelling, screaming. I ran out and I saw what happened," Voong recalled. "She said her boyfriend got hit by a car, I said, 'Which car?' It just took off."

Voong's house is right in between the two hit and run scenes. He said he worries every time his daughter walks to school.

"I told her every day, over and over, 'Make sure you cross the street. Be careful, look back and forth before you cross,'" he said.

The police department said officers work with the City of Sacramento to examine causes and solutions anytime there are multiple accidents in the same area. While they couldn't comment on whether any changes will be made to the stretch of Lemon Hill Avenue near Logan Street, neighbors had their own suggestions.

"Speedbump. So that way it'll probably be safer," Voong said.