FBI, Local Police Searching for Serial Bank Robber

SACRAMENTO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with multiple regional police departments to find a serial bank robber.

The man has already robbed four different banks in Northern California.

It’s suspected he first hit a Davis bank at 2121 Colwell Boulevard on Nov. 28.

Within the month of March, he robbed three banks. He took money on March 8 from the First U.S. Community Credit Union on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn. On Friday, he robbed the U.S. Bank on Granite Drive in Rocklin. Then, just three days later, he robbed a bank at 1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville.

Around 30 minutes prior to robbing the U.S. Bank, the suspect was seen in a bank on Sierra College Boulevard in Roseville. He was also spotted inside a Roseville Chase Bank on Douglas Boulevard Monday, around 35 minutes prior to entering the bank on Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

The FBI reports the man, who was usually seen in a hoodie and baseball cap, demanded money from a teller at each bank. He left all locations on foot.

The suspect is a white man, around 20 to 30 years old, who stands at 6 feet tall and has a larger build.