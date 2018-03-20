Flood Watch Issued for Tahoe Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area between Wednesday evening and Thursday night.

"A warm and wet winter storm with a deep tap of sub-tropical moisture will bring moderate to heavy rain to areas below 7,500 feet Wednesday night and early Thursday," the Weather Service bulletin reads. "Rainfall amounts of up to three inches are possible below 7,000 feet around the Tahoe Basin."

The excessive rainfall is expected to melt a significant amount of snow and cause runoff and possible localized flooding.

"Urban areas that have storm drains that are blocked by snow are at risk of significant street flooding from the rain and snowmelt," according to the Weather Service.

Area streams may also rise rapidly. People living along creeks and streams in the Lake Tahoe region are encouraged to monitor the forecast.

In Truckee, sandbag stations have been set up at the Truckee Fire District Station 92 located at 11473 Donner Pass Road, and the U.S. Forest Service parking lot located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Lane.

Sandbag supplies are also available at the South Lake Tahoe Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

During the day on Thursday, colder air will mix in with the precipitation around Lake Tahoe and rain will change over to snow again.