Man Expecting to Meet Teenage Girl in Auburn is Arrested by Undercover Deputies

AUBURN -- Thinking he was meeting with a teenage girl, a man was arrested Friday as undercover deputies confronted him in the parking lot of an Auburn animal supply store.

"Thirty-seven-year-old men should not be propositioning or sending explicit photos to 15-year-old girls," said Placer County Lt. Andrew Scott.

But the Placer County Sheriff`s Office reports Dustin Fitzgerald of Sacramento did that and more.

"He wanted to meet this 15-year-old and have sex with her," Scott said.

The suspect brought solid evidence of his intentions with that teen, including a box of new condoms and a bottle of vanilla vodka. The items were exactly what Lt. Scott said Fitzgerald told that young girl he would bring for their sexual encounter.

"This is an on-going investigation over months of collecting evidence," Scott said.

Of course, the teenage girl accepting his invitation to meet was really a deputy. But the profile picture deputies used on social media to communicate with Fitzgerald was that of a real 15-year-old girl.

"We have permission to use an actual picture of an underage [girl], now adult but it's an old photo," Scott explained.

That's how authorities have been catching online predators in Placer County.

"Actual girls he was in contact with, that he had plans to meet up with, we don't know that," Scott said.

Fitzgerald has been charged with four felonies under California Penal Code 288, citing lewd acts with a child under 14. He denied FOX40's request to speak with him from jail.