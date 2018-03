CERES — Police are investigating a homicide in Ceres after someone in need of medical aid called 911 Monday night.

The Around 9:15 p.m., deputies found a man dead in a home on Blaker Road, just south of Service Road, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Following an overnight investigation, detectives ruled the man’s death a homicide.

The sheriff’s department has not released a cause of death or the man’s identity.