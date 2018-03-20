Sacramento Students Meet with Police Chief about Curbing Gun Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's not every day that high school students get the full attention of a police chief or a superior court judge.

At Liberty Towers Church in Sacramento, students from Foothill High School were given the chance to make their voices heard Tuesday.

For Foothill freshman Gregory Buchanan Jr., gun violence is a subject that hits close to home.

"One of my mom's closest friends that she knew since high school, he got gunned down by a cop for no reason," he said. "It's just been hard on us for the past couple months."

The "Student Voices" event was organized by the church. The goal was to improve community relations between teenagers and law enforcement and to make sure students have their voices heard.

"Right now, we are seeing an example in Florida how young people can kind of move the ball where maybe adults haven't been able to move the ball," Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said. "So, to me, the time is ripe right now to capitalize on that."

For Hahn, Tuesday's event was a chance to listen.

"I think this is just another example for us to encourage them and reaffirm to them that they do make a difference and that their concerns, their desires, their action makes a difference," Hahn said.