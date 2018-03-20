Who Took Rusty the Rooster? Yuba City Restaurant’s Sculpture Goes Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Rusty the Rooster has gone missing.

Yuba City's Dancing Tomato Caffe is filled with charm and whimsey. Perhaps the restaurant's most prized piece of flair is the 5-foot-10-inch metal rooster sculpture known as Rusty.

Owner Shar Katz suspects more than one person is responsible for Rusty's disappearance.

"It would take a team probably because he was locked down on the post and the post is missing," Katz said. "So it took some effort, some time."

Now, Katz and her team are taking time to sift through surveillance video. The restaurant has cameras that may have caught the thieves at work.

Katz says the rooster cost a couple hundred dollars and the restaurant recently spent more to have it repainted.

"I hope they bring it back, I really do," regular customer Brad Krehe said.

Katz is offering a reward to anyone who can help bring Rusty back to his perch along Highway 20.

And she says she is absolutely willing to forgive.

"I hope it's just a prank, in jest," Katz told FOX40. "We can make it all good again."

Anyone with information about Rusty's whereabouts is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4661.