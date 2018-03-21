Airline Crew Member Caught with 9 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden Under His Pants

QUEENS — A Fly Jamaica Airways crew member was caught at New York’s JFK airport with $160,000 worth of cocaine taped to his legs, officials said.

Hugh Hall was arrested on March 17 after Customs and Border Protection officers found four packages of cocaine under his pants, a CBP spokesperson said. He allegedly had about nine pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.

“This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of illicit drugs,” Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations Leon Hayward said.

Hall faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

He isn’t the first person to try to smuggle drugs in his pants. Several others have been caught at JFK airport with cocaine taped to their legs. In one instance, officers seized 23 pounds of cocaine estimated at a nearly $400,000 street value.