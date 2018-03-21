Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whole Foods Market has partnered with local lifestyle blogger and beauty expert, Kachet Jackson-Henderson for their 25% off beauty week sale. Check out Kachet's favorite Whole Foods Market beauty product picks and learn more about what makes cosmetic and body care products from whole foods market better for you.

More info:

The Kachet Life

25% Off Beauty Week at Whole Foods

Today - Tuesday, March 27th

For more info on the sale:

WholeFoodsMarket.com

Instagram: @WholeFoodsSacramento

Find Kache at:

TheKachetLife.com