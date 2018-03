Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VOLCANO -- Daffodil Hill, a popular springtime tourist spot in Amador County, will remain closed for the 2018 season.

The family who manages the property say more than 15,000 daffodil bulbs were planted in November, and February's warm temperatures led them to believe they could open early.

Since then, late-season winter weather has pummeled the region and destroyed many of the flowers.

Despite the closure of Daffodil Hill, the family encouraged people to still visit Amador County.