Fiery Car Crash at Travis Air Force Base Main Gate Investigated, Driver Identified

FAIRFIELD — A driver died after gaining unauthorized access to Travis Air Force Base Wednesday night and crashing.

Around 7 p.m., the car crashed and caught fire at the main gate, according to the FBI. The incidents that led up to the crash were not reported.

The driver of the unauthorized vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, Kazi is believed to be from India but was living in the United States legally since 1993, mostly in the Bay Area.

There were flames inside the car as it approached the gate, investigators said. It’s unclear if Kazi died in the crash or before.

Several local emergency teams, including fire, police and medical personnel, responded to the crash. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was also called to the scene.

Investigators found several propane tanks, some gas cans and a gym bag with personal effects in the car.

On Thursday, Travis Air Force Base officials reported there were no known threats to the base.

Military personnel were asked to avoid the main gate and instead gain access through the hospital gate.

Investigators have yet to determine why Kazi was at the air base or why the propane tanks were in the car. So far, Ragan said, there is no evidence of terrorism.

