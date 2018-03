SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Highway 89 near Emerald Bay Road and Eagle Point Campground is closed due to an avalanche.

The snow slide covered both lanes of the highway.

Cal Trans says the slide is about 15 feet deep and 160 feet long.

This is the snow slide that has 89 blocked in Emerald Bay near Eagle Point Campground. Maintenance reports it's as high as 15 feet deep and about 160 feet long. pic.twitter.com/NzQOwEG2jP — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 21, 2018

At this time there is no estimated time of reopening.