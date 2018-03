× Police Investigate Deadly 2-Car Crash in Folsom

FOLSOM — Police are investigating a deadly, two-car crash near the intersection East Bidwell Street and Blue Ravine Road.

Police said one car was on fire at the scene.

At least one person was killed, police told FOX40. Two other people were injured.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash, but Blue Ravine Road was shut down between Riley and East Bidwell.