Residents Preparing for Possible Flooding in the Sierra

TRUCKEE -- Some residents and business owners around Donner Lake were placing sandbags in front of doors and garages Wednesday afternoon.

A flood watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area is in effect until Thursday night due to the potential for excessive rainfall to melt snow on the ground and cause increased runoff, according to the National Weather Service.

“It was all white before, and now it’s darker and you can see puddles forming,” said Sean McCormick, surveying the water collecting across the street from the home where he lives near Donner Lake. “It’s starting to come over the snow, which will lead right into the garage.”

The McCormick's garage has been flooded in the past. On Wednesday, they placed sandbags in front of their garage to keep the water out.

“Hopefully one layer of sandbags will," McCormick said. "I have more in the truck though if we need them.”

In Truckee, sandbag stations have been set up at the Truckee Fire District Station 92 located at 11473 Donner Pass Road, and the U.S. Forest Service parking lot located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Lane.

Sandbag supplies are also available at the South Lake Tahoe Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

By the end of Thursday, colder air will mix in with the precipitation in the Sierra, and rain will change over to snow again.