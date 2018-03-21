Rocklin Students Learn Emergency Response Skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Early Wednesday morning, kids were getting makeup put on their arms and faces, not for drama club or a school play but instead to recreate reality.

It's the 10th year that students at the Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin are going through teen community emergency response team training.

Wednesday's scenario -- a tornado has hit the school and students and staff are injured.

"As victims, they learn first aid, triage, search and rescue," teacher Laura Crouch said. "They learn how to put out fires with fire extinguishers."

The seventh and eighth-grade students were learning a lot of skills on how to handle emergency situations. Rendering aid and communication are important, but they are also learning how to handle the media.

Crouch hopes students can take these new skills and use them in the real world.