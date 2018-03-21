Taquito Burrito Mashup at Jimboy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Knudson Freeman and Patrick Freeman from Jimboy's are in the kitchen with Paul showing him how they create the taquito burrito - a new secret menu item.

As Home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s is not afraid of doing things a little differently, but they were surprised when a video showing their crispy Taquitos being stuffed into a Grilled Burrito went viral on Instagram -- The Taquito Burrito consists of an order of Jimboy’s crispy taquitos wrapped inside a big grilled burrito. Its everything you love about a Jimboy’s burrito, but with an added crunch from the Taquitos.