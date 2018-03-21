Tornado Touches Down in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY — A tornado warning was issued for Yuba County around 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Officials asked people in Linda, Olivehurst and Marysville to take shelter as a tornado moving at around 20 mph touched down just east of Olivehurst and moved north.
The weather service also warned of high winds, hail and lightning.
The warning expired at 7 p.m.
Video from Stacie Rahlf shows the tornado moving through Plumas Lake.
The strength of the tornado has not been reported.