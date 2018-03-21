Tornado Touches Down in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY — A tornado warning was issued for Yuba County around 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Officials asked people in Linda, Olivehurst and Marysville to take shelter as a tornado moving at around 20 mph touched down just east of Olivehurst and moved north.

The weather service also warned of high winds, hail and lightning.

The warning expired at 7 p.m.

Video from Stacie Rahlf shows the tornado moving through Plumas Lake.

Video of the Tornado that touched down in Yuba County…courtesy of Drew Rahlf. pic.twitter.com/UGkWvI7YVi — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) March 22, 2018

The strength of the tornado has not been reported.