FAIRFIELD -- A car crashed at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday night after it gained unauthorized access to the main gate of the base.

Several local emergency teams, including fire, police and medical personnel, responded to the crash. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was also called to the scene.

The incidents that led to the crash were not reported.

Military personnel were asked to avoid the main gate and instead gain access through the hospital gate.

