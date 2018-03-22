Adopt a Pet: Mack aka Big Mack

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA is hoping to find a home for the family-friendly dog Mack.

Big Mack, as we like to call him, would do anything for a new furrrrever home! This gorgeous boy is ready to take on the world with his new best friend....you? He absolutely loves hitting the town and meeting new people, playing fetch and of course eating treats! He was the star of the St. Patrick's Day parade this past Saturday, meeting adults and kids alike.

Mack will sit in English OR Spanish and he will happily oblige. He's bilingual! Mack is an enthusiastic walker but is also quite happy just hanging out.so he is sure to impress his future family. He has lived with children and other dogs in the past! Would you do anything for this big Mack? Head down to the Sacramento SPCA and pay him a visit!