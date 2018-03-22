Crowds Protesting Stephon Clark Shooting Take Over Downtown Sacramento

UPDATE: Protestors have gathered outside the Golden 1 Center. Both directions of Interstate 5 have reopened to traffic.

We are trying divert traffic north and south off J St and L St. Protesters still blocking part of freeeway northbound but appear now to be moving off. pic.twitter.com/HDbFsTuey3 — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 23, 2018

Sacramentans protesting the police killing of an unarmed Stephon Clark in his own backyard descend on one city cruiser. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/bMo12Jt4nr — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 23, 2018

SACRAMENTO — Four days after 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot and killed by police officers in his grandparents’ backyard, protesters gathered inside and outside Sacramento City Hall.

Officers believed Clark had been breaking into cars in the neighborhood and shot him because they say they thought he had a gun. He was only holding a cellphone.

“The death of one more man of color is one too many,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said earlier Thursday before the protest began.

Protesters clogged major downtown Sacramento streets near City Hall as the Thursday commute was about to begin. Earlier in the day, the city urged drivers to find alternate routes.

A large crowd of demonstrators walked onto Interstate 5 at J Street and blocked both sides of the roadway, forcing traffic to stop. Drivers were seen getting out of their stopped cars along the interstate.

In one instance a CHP officer grabbed a lone man and dragged him from the southbound I-5 onto the shoulder of the roadway. Demonstrators told FOX40 the man was not associated with their protest and was later arrested.

Many protestors surrounded patrol cars, shouting angrily at the officers inside, while others climbed on top of cars.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crowds moved to the Golden 1 Center, stopping people from getting inside the building. Many jumped over a patio barrier at Sauced BBQ and Spirits on 7th Street, shouting to patrons. One protester climbed up onto an overhang above the restaurant and began chanting with the crowd below.

The Golden 1 Center tweeted an update saying the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks is still "scheduled as planned," with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Doors were closed off to protesters as they shouted at those inside. A heavy police presence stood by.

After jumping over the patio barrier and yelling at patrons at Sauced next to @Golden1Center, one Stephon Clark protester does this...@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/O3Lz3UGyyy — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 23, 2018

On Wednesday, Sacramento police released 35 minutes of surveillance video from body cameras worn by officer and helicopter footage of the moments leading up to and including the shooting and thereafter.

"The tragedy warrants not only our sorrow but a deep examination of what occurred and what policies and procedures must be examined and changed to minimize the chance that this does not happen again," Steinberg said.

Steinberg cautioned not to render judgment solely based on the videos, but to allow the investigation to take its course, studying every aspect of this deadly encounter.

Clark's brother, Stevante Clark, told FOX40 that he, their other brother and their grandparents have not and will not watch the video released by the police department.

"I haven't see the video. I don't want to see the video. That's not my concern," Stevante Clark said. "My concern is my brother, his kids being able to not have to worry about killed, being in a position in their life where they don't have to worry about being shot and killed in the streets or in their backyard."