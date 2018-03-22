El Dorado Irrigation District Issues Boil Notice

EL DORADO HILLS — The El Dorado Hills Irrigation District announced a boil notice because of a recent waterline break.

Repair work is being done at the water station near Salmon Falls Road.

Residents are urged to use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least one minute and then cooled for drinking, food preparation or personal hygiene use, and to avoid ice from automated ice makers.

There was no estimate for how long the repair work would take. Residents are told the EID would notify them when the boil notice is lifted.