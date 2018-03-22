El Dorado Irrigation District Lifts Boil Notice for Salmon Falls Area

EL DORADO HILLS — The El Dorado Hills Irrigation District has lifted a boil notice that was issued Thursday for the Salmon Falls area.

“As of today, March 24, 2018, it is no longer necessary to boil your water before use,” the fire department said.

The boil notice was prompted by work at the water station near Salmon Falls Road to repair a water line break.

Residents are urged to use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least one minute and then cooled for drinking, food preparation or personal hygiene use, and to avoid ice from automated ice makers.

There was no estimate for how long the repair work would take. Residents are told the EID would notify them when the boil notice is lifted.