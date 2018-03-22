Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Arrested for Possessing a Gun

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The State of California Department of Justice arrested former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Thursday night.

Records show he was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail at 9:53 p.m. He faces charges of being in possession of a registered gun at his home. He currently has a protective order issued against him out of Amador County, making him ineligible to own a gun. His bail is set at $53,000.

Silva reached a plea deal in August of last year after facing misdemeanors in relation to accusations that he illegally recorded a game of strip poker played among teenage camp counselors at his Stockton kids camp in Amador County back in 2015 and contributed to the delinquency of minors by providing alcohol to them.

Last year, Silva was accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the after school kids program he ran.

