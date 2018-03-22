× Moccasin Dam ‘Failure Imminent’, Facilities Downstream Evacuated

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — The Moccasin Fish Hatchery in Tuolumne County flooded Thursday as water levels in the reservoir above it swelled.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning through 2:15 p.m. Friday for south-central Tuolumne County because of “imminent failure” of the Moccasin Dam. Flood waters were expected to move down Moccasin Creek into the Don Pedro Reservoir.

Imminent danger of Moccasin Creek Dam failure. Dam operators reported the imminent failure of Moccasin Dam on Moccasin Creek. Flood waters will move down Moccasin Creek to Don Pedro Reservoir. Department of Fish & Wildlife evacuating the Moccasin Fish Hatchery. pic.twitter.com/qaR2U7wJ5Y — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) March 22, 2018

Facilities downstream, including the hatchery, were evacuated, and a precautionary evacuations were underway at the Moccasin Point campground.

The actual town of Moccasin, above the dam, is safe.

The Moccasin Reservoir has a storage capacity of 554 acre feet. The reservoir, its dam and power plant are part of the Hetch Hetchy Project, which provides water and power to San Francisco.