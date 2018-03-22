Healthy Lunches with Whole Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Christina Clarke from Whole Foods learning how to pack healthy inexpensive lunches.

Chicken Salad (with Greek Yogurt instead of mayo) – make it a kid friendly lunch by displaying in a fun Bento Box with veggie sticks, crackers and fruit

Mix chicken, Greek yogurt, almonds, dried cranberries and squeeze of lemon. Add on English muffin.

Sweet Potato with Chili

Roast sweet potato and add half can of chili

Chicken, Avocado Sandwich – use cookie cutters to make the sandwiches into fun shapes for kids

Add chicken, avocado and tomato, spread on Greek yogurt instead of mayo to English muffin.

Quinoa Bowl with Chicken and Veggies with a homemade Greek yogurt dressing

Mix quinoa, chicken, salad bar (kale and other veggies) with homemade Greek yogurt dressing (blend Greek yogurt, half avocado leftover from previous day’s sandwich and squeeze lemon)

Stuffed Bell Pepper

Cut and clean Bell Pepper, stuff with half can of chili, remaining cooked quinoa and cheese. Bake at 450 for 20 minutes