Rain Soaks Sacramento Region, Some Get Stuck in Flood Waters

FOLSOM -- After a night of constant, pounding rain, parts of the Sacramento region and Sierra Foothills grew treacherous.

The intersection of East Bidwell Street and Montrose Drive became a water trap for some drivers. Many cars tried to pass but ultimately needed professional help getting out of flood waters.

Folsom City Council member Roger Gaylord understands why some drivers didn't quite comprehend what they were up against.

"I lived here for 24 years and I've honestly never seen anything like this in my life," he said.

On Scott Road near Rancho Murieta, no tow trucks were needed -- but a boat was.

Metro Fire says a man became stranded on the flooded road. He was standing on the roof of his car when he was rescued by boat.

Further up Highway 50, heavy rains in El Dorado Hills caused a mudslide right off the highway. The only damage was to the hillside. Cars were allowed to pass while Caltrans cleaned up the mess.

On the Interstate 80 side, hundreds of homes lost power in Nevada County. Pioneer Park in Nevada City has flooding issues as Little Deer Creek began to overflow.

The popular Lefty's Grill in Nevada City, which flooded several times in the previous rainy season, sits along the creek. The water level did not reach high enough to bring water into the restaurant.

Workers set up sand bags outside.

“We’re just kind of weathering the storm," Lefty's owner Chris Duncan said. "We just need it to just stay ... right here.”