Your Weekend, March 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let the weather this weekend stop you from enjoying your weekend. Courtesy to Sacramento 365, Paul and Simone has some ways you can have some fun in the area.

Food Truck Challenge

California Museum

Thurs 5:30pm-10pm

Denio's Dog Day of Fun 2018

Denio's Farmers Market & Swap Meet

Sat 11am-1pm

Lunafest Sacramento

Guild Theater

Sat 2pm & 7pm

Festival of Asian Food

Stonelake Community Clubhouse

Sat 6pm-10pm

Make It A Night

Sacramento Ballet's Carmina Burana and Serenade

Community Center Theater

Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 2pm

WHAT TO EAT: Mayahuel

WHAT TO DRINK: Downtown & Vine