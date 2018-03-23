City of Turlock Approves Funding for New Law Enforcement Radios

TURLOCK — Turlock is getting a much needed public safety update after their city council passed a $6 million project for communication’s equipment for both fire and police.

Police say twice in the past eight months, the city’s radio system has failed, causing officers to lose contact with dispatch, leaving the city reliant on a county backup when it would have minor disruptions.

The mayor, Gary Soiseth, says he is very happy the departments came together and got a resolution done quickly to ensure that didn’t go on any longer.

“That’s not a reliable source overall so we needed to make sure we made the right investment in a radio system so we could [get] control for all of us — for police, for fire, for facilities, for everyone that will be using that,” explained Soiseth.

In an emergency city council meeting Thursday night, the city unanimously decided to fund the project that would replace the radio system and cad/rms system, which holds records and serves as a computer dispatch for fire and police.

Both systems are over 20 years old and maintenance and upgrades are obsolete.

“I really applaud the city council and the departments, specifically the police chief, for coming together and giving the right information for us to make a decision last night,” Soiseth said.

Turlock’s police chief released this statement on the project saying quote:

“The officers and firefighters need a reliable communications system in order to respond safely to the thousands of calls for service that they receive yearly. The safety of our residents and first responders is our first priority. This new radio and cad/rms system is a testament to the city of Turlock’s ongoing commitment to public safety”

Mayor Soiseth says they are leasing the equipment to own and will put $1 million down from the general reserve fund to get the project moving. It’s money they have because Soiseth says the city has been fiscally responsible the past several years and have built the reserve account for instances like this.

“With all savings accounts, sometimes you have that rainy day. This was our rainy day and so we had to put that $1 million,” Soiseth said.

The upgrades will come in two waves.

The radio system will be upgraded in the next six to eight months then the cad system will be available by the middle of next year.