Demonstrators Protesting the Shooting of Stephon Clark March to the Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Around 12 p.m. Friday, demonstrators at the Tower Bridge to protest the shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Clark was shot and killed by police officers in his grandparents’ backyard Sunday night.

Officers believed Clark had been breaking into cars in the neighborhood and shot him because they say they thought he had a gun.

He was only holding a cellphone.

Thursday evening, protestors demonstrated by halting traffic on I-5 and blocking entrance to the Sacramento King’s game, with emotional demands for justice by Clark’s relatives and overflowing frustration aimed at police.

Traffic on Tower Bridge has now stopped as protests march for #StephonClark protest @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/EfXS58o1aV — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 23, 2018

Demonstrators speaking to media cameras on Tower Bridge about #StephonClark shooting. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/VTuv1PS9PZ — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 23, 2018

Police on both Sacramento side and West Sacramento side of Tower Bridge. West Sacramento police on scene say they’re not expecting crowd to be as big as last night. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yhKonMsDpB — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) March 23, 2018