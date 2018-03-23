Demonstrators Protesting the Shooting of Stephon Clark March to the Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Around 12 p.m. Friday, demonstrators at the Tower Bridge to protest the shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.
Clark was shot and killed by police officers in his grandparents’ backyard Sunday night.
Officers believed Clark had been breaking into cars in the neighborhood and shot him because they say they thought he had a gun.
He was only holding a cellphone.
Thursday evening, protestors demonstrated by halting traffic on I-5 and blocking entrance to the Sacramento King’s game, with emotional demands for justice by Clark’s relatives and overflowing frustration aimed at police.
38.581572 -121.494400