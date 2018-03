Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denio's Dog Day of Fun is back again this year for another fun day of everything dogs! The event features a corn dog eating contest, wiener dog races, a Wanna-Be-A-Wiener costume contest, and small dog races. Bring your dog out and enjoy a day full of dogs at Denio's.

More info:

Dog Day of Fun

Saturday, 3/24

Denio's Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Road, Roseville

(916) 782-2704

DeniosMarket.com

Facebook: @Denios

Twitter: @DeniosMarket