El Dorado Hills Cat Sanctuary Cleans Up after Flooding

Fat Kitty City is the only certified cat sanctuary in Northern California. Its two-acre enclosed complex of hundreds of cat dwellings straddles a creek that overflowed its banks in a flash flood.
Buildings were flooded and fencing along with its concrete base were ripped apart. The fencing keeps cats in and coyotes out.
A full inventory of feline residents has yet to be made after the fence was breached. Seventy-five volunteers have joined the clean-up effort and several thousand dollars was raised in short order through a GoFundMe campaign.
It will be weeks before major work on the fence. Several water culverts must also be redesigned and installed in the creek to prevent further flooding.