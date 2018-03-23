Four Suspects Arrested in Connection to Sacramento Postal Carrier Robbery

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have arrested four suspects in connection to the robbery of a Sacramento postal carrier.

The U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on March 9 on Calle Royal Way near the corner of Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Authorities announced federal charges against all four suspects 29-year-old Anthony Deleal, 29-year-old Brandon Lee Moses, 20-year-old Loren Shawn Patrick and 19-year-old Alexandro Powell.

Their charges include possession of stolen U.S. mail, possession of USPS keys with the intent to unlawfully use such keys and conspiracy.

Deleal, Powell and Moses were also charged with the assault of a mail carrier.

The investigation is ongoing.