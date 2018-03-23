Gunman Takes Hostages in French Supermarket

TREBES, France — At least one person was killed and others taken hostage Friday at a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes, in what officials are treating as an act of terror.

The incident unfolded at a Super U supermarket late Friday morning. A local prosecutor said the attack appeared to be “ISIS-inspired,” CNN affiliate BFM TV reported.

Images from the scene showed police vehicles and security officers surrounding the supermarket.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter that all information pointed to an act of terror, while the Paris prosecutor’s office said it was opening an investigation into a terrorist act, as well as murder and attempted murder.

A BFM reporter at the scene said the hostage-taker had demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, the suspected mastermind of the 2015 Paris attacks, the deadliest attack on French soil in the country’s modern history.

CNN could not independently confirm the demand. Abdeslam’s trial opened in Belgium in February this year.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb earlier said he was on his way to Trebes. He had been briefed by security forces and a security cordon has been established in the area, he wrote on Twitter.

“Avoid the area and stay tuned to the instructions from authorities,” Collomb added

France had faced a string of terror attacks in recent years, including the Paris attacks and several smaller-scale assaults.

President Emmanuel Macron is in Brussels and is expected to speak publicly later Friday.