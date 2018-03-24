Police Investigating Homicide in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY — Police are on scene of an apparent homicide in a residential neighborhood in Suisun City.

Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos said the department got word of the homicide around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim was found in a home on the 500 block of Line Drive.

Mattos was unable to provide information on the victim or possible suspects.

Line Street between Main Street and Kellogg Street is currently closed because of the investigation.

No other details are known at this time.