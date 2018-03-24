Protesters Gather in Stockton to Demand Gun Control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The marches weren’t just reserved for big cities, Stockton also hosted a March for Our Lives event on Saturday.

It may have been smaller scale but the impact surely was just as big.

Eighteen-year-old Valentino Silva put on the event and through poetry, signs and chants, a call for change was heard loud and clear.

The signs carried hundreds of messages, but one idea unified them all.

"People shouldn’t be more worried about surviving then they are the SATs," said Juniper Neff, a sophomore Benjamin Holt College Prepatory Academy.

A desire for change drew hundreds to downtown Stockton.

"People are afraid to go to school and that shouldn’t be. School is difficult enough, really, I mean you’ve always had bullies but this is crazy. You shouldn’t be afraid to go to school," Vicki Braun said.

"I am 18 years old and the fact that kids around my age had their whole lives wiped away from them, that is not ok with me, it’s unacceptable.

Through rain that later turned into hail, the crowd only grew louder

"It’s inspiring. It’s so easy to lose hope nowadays because you see it on the news and it’s so impersonal and now you see people that are here that believe in the same thing you do," Neff said.

"It’s not just about keeping kids safe. It’s about keeping the community safe. To me, having kids come out to do that, it’s a pretty big deal," Andrea Songey-Neff, parent said.