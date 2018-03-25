Butte County Teams Find Missing Family Stuck in the Snow

BUTTE COUNTY — A missing family of five was found Sunday, a day after they left to head to the snow in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports a family member called officials when the two adults and three children did not return from their daytrip.

Teams went to the area surrounding High Lakes Road to search for the family. Around 2 p.m., a helicopter spotted them near Carr Mine.

The family had spent the night in their stuck Jeep and were cold but no one needed medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a press release the sheriff’s office warned people to stay wary of the deep snow in the area and pack essentials in case something does happen.